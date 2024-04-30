LG UltraGear 34-inch and 39-inch OLED gaming monitors have both hit new all-time low prices

OLED monitors continue to be the most expensive displays for PC gamers to purchase. However, LG has just launched big limited-time price drops for two of their big OLED curved monitors that were first released in February 2024.

Right now, the LG UltraGear 34-inch OLED curved gaming PC monitor is available on Amazon for $999,99. That's an all-time low price for this monitor, and it's also a $300 discount from its $1,299.99 MSRP.

This monitor has a ‎3,440 x 1,440 resolution with an 800R curved screen and an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports both Nvidia Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for less graphical tearing on screen and a 0.03ms response time.

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, so you can experience deep blacks on the screen. It also has anti-glare features, so you should be able to play games or get some work done without having to deal with outside light reflections. Ports include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

In addition, the LG UltraGear 39-inch OLED curved gaming PC monitor is available on Amazon for $1,199,99. That's also the all-time low price for this product, and it's also $300 off its $1,499.99 MSRP. Aside from its larger screen size, the 39-inch monitor has the same hardware specs as the smaller 34-inch version.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

