GitHub Copilot Workspace announced; available as a technical preview

The Microsoft-owned software developer hosting service GitHub has been offering generative AI assistance for writing and editing code since 2021, long before the current AI trend in the tech industry began to happen. Since then, it has generally launched GitHub Copilot in June 2022, followed by GitHub Copilot X in March 2023, and GitHub Chat in late December 2023.

This week, GitHub announced its latest AI service, called GitHub Copilot Workspace. This new entry is designed to offer a developer environment that works natively with the Copilot AI assistant.

In a blog post, GitHub stated:

Within Copilot Workspace, developers can now brainstorm, plan, build, test, and run code in natural language. This new task-centric experience leverages different Copilot-powered agents from start to finish, while giving developers full control over every step of the process.

GitHub says that Copilot Workspace can help developers fix issues with code by offering a step-by-step plan that will allow them to see everything that's needed to fix coding issues. Copilot will be able to generate that plan based on learning the code base ahead of time. GitHub emphasizes that all of the plan and coding that Copilot Workspace generates will be completely editable by the end user.

Developers can then run the code they create in Copilot Workspace and make any changes needed before finishing their project. The new service is also available to use on any device, from desktop PCs to tablets and smartphones.

GitHub Copilot Workspace is now available as a technical preview version. Developers can sign up to access the preview at GitHub's website. There's no word on when the new service will become generally available. There's also no information yet on how much GitHub will charge developers for this latest Copilot coding service. The company offers individual access to its "normal" Copilot service for $10 a month or for $100 a year, with a free trial.