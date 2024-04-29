Starfield: Shattered Space expansion is coming this fall, more info on updates coming soon

When pre-orders for Bethesda Game Studios' space-based RPG Starfield began, people who bought the higher-end editions were promised they would get the first expansion pack for the game, labeled Shattered Space, at no additional cost. Today, we have a time frame for when that expansion is scheduled for release from the person who was in charge of its development.

In an appearance on the Kinda Funny Gamecast, Bethesda Game Studios's director Todd Howard stated that the Shattered Space expansion for Starfield would be available sometime this fall. He offered no more info on what the expansion will be about. We would suspect we could learn more at Microsoft's Xbox Game Showcase event that's happening sometime in early June.

Well before the expansion is released, Howard did state that there is "a big update that's coming really soon for Starfield." He stated that this update will be related to shipbuilding but it looks like we will have to wait for the official announcement from Bethesda.

Similarly, Howard also stated that the promised Creation Kit for Starfield, which will officially support mods in the game, has been sent out to some mod makers. More info on that feature, which Howard first confirmed in September 2023, will also be revealed soon. The Creator Kit will support mods on both the PC and the Xbox versions of the game.

Bethesda Game Studios may still be working on Starfield expansion content and updates. however, we also know the studio is now working on its next major game, The Elder Scrolls VI. In March, to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary, the studio posted a vague update on that game, stating that "playing early builds has us filled with the same joy, excitement, and promise of adventure." It will likely be several years before that game is released.