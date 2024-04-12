Microsoft confirms there won't be a Windows Insider Canary or Dev Channel build this week

Microsoft has decided to give members of the Windows Insider Program on the Canary and Dev channels a break. The company has decided not to launch new Windows 11 builds for those channel members this week.

The news comes from Microsoft's Brandon LeBlanc on his own X (formerly Twitter) account just after Microsoft released a new Windows 11 Insider build today for the Beta channel members, As usual when the company skips a week for Insider builds, there was no specific reason given by LeBlanc today about why the Canary and Dev channels are not getting new Windows 11 updates.

New update rolling out to #WindowsInsiders in the Beta Channel. Check out the blog post for all the details. No Canary or Dev Channel flight this week. Have a good weekend everyone! https://t.co/bGxAafw5EX — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 12, 2024

The Beta Channel 2635.3495 build that was released today had a few interesting new developments. The most interesting one is that some, but not all, Beta Channel users will try out a new feature that will place recommendations for apps (i. e. "ads") in the Windows 11 Start menu. It also includes some changes to the Windows Spotlight feature, a new "Linked devices" section in Settings, and a new option to let Copilot be used as an undocked app, including a way to resize it and move it on the screen.

Microsoft did drop a Release Preview version for Windows 11 users earlier this week. The build was mostly bug fixes but did have some improvements to the Widgets icons on the taskbar. Of course, Microsoft also released new and official Windows 11 and Windows 10 builds for all users this week as part of the monthly Patch Tuesday updates. The Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update was also the final and official push of the new features in the Moment 5 update for all users of that OS.