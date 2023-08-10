Windows 11 original version Release Preview build 22000.2359 adds location improvements

Microsoft has released a Release Preview channel update for members of the Windows Insider program for Windows 11 PCs who are still using the original version of the OS. The build number of this release is 22000.2359. It has some improvements in how Windows detects your location, along with some other small improvements and bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.

This update makes daylight saving time (DST) changes for Israel.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain policy.”

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS “BackupDirectory” policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

You can find the full blog post here.