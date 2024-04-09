Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5036893), and 21H2 (KB5036894)

When you turn on voice access for the first time, Windows will ask you to download a speech model. You might not find a speech model that matches your display language. You can still use voice access in English (US). You can always choose a different language from Settings > Language on the voice access bar.

New! You can now use all voice access features on multiple displays. These include number and grid overlays that, in the past, you could only use on the primary display. While you are using the grid overlay on a screen, you can quickly switch to another display. To do that, use the alphabet or NATO phonetic in your command. For example, “B” or “Bravo” are both valid for the display that is assigned that letter.

You can also use the “mouse grid” command to quickly move your mouse to a specific point on a display. For example, in the screenshot below, the command will be, “mouse grid A 114.” Finally, you can use the drag and drop feature to move files, apps, and documents from one display to another.