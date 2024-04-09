Intel releases new Wi-Fi driver with fixes for BSOD, yellow exclamation mark, and more

If you have a Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer with a network card from Intel, you can download a new Wi-Fi driver under version 23.40.0. The latest release delivers fixes for blue screens of death, yellow exclamation marks in Windows Device Manager, and more.
What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.30.0?
The official changelog includes fixes for the following issues:
|Issue Description
|Operating system
|Fix for Wi-Fi Yellow Bang in device manager with very low occurrence
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
|Fix for Wi-Fi blue screen with low occurrence
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
|This software release version 23.40.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
|Regulatory updates for China
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
And here are the supported network cards and their driver versions:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Wi-Fi Driver Version
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
|
Windows 10 64-bit only
23.40.0.4
|Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
|Intel Wireless-AC 9560
|Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
|Intel Wireless-AC 9260
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168
|
Windows 10 64-bit
19.51.50.2
Windows 10 32-bit
19.51.40.1
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
|Intel Wireless 7265 Family
Note that Intel no longer releases Wi-Fi and Bluetooth driver updates for Windows 8.1, 8, and 7. The final update was version 21.50.1, which you can get here.
You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.40.0 from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).
