Intel releases new Wi-Fi driver with fixes for BSOD, yellow exclamation mark, and more

Intel ProSET Wireless Driver

If you have a Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer with a network card from Intel, you can download a new Wi-Fi driver under version 23.40.0. The latest release delivers fixes for blue screens of death, yellow exclamation marks in Windows Device Manager, and more.

What is new in Intel PROSet/Wireless Wi-Fi Software 23.30.0?

The official changelog includes fixes for the following issues:

Issue Description Operating system
Fix for Wi-Fi Yellow Bang in device manager with very low occurrence Windows 10 and Windows 11
Fix for Wi-Fi blue screen with low occurrence Windows 10 and Windows 11
This software release version 23.40.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance. Windows 10 and Windows 11
Regulatory updates for China Windows 10 and Windows 11

And here are the supported network cards and their driver versions:

Intel Wireless Adapter Wi-Fi Driver Version
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Windows 10 64-bit only
Windows 11 64-bit only

23.40.0.4
Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
Intel Wireless-AC 9560
Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
Intel Wireless-AC 9260
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Windows 10 64-bit
Windows 11 64-bit

19.51.50.2

Windows 10 32-bit

19.51.40.1
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165
Intel Wireless 7265 Family

Note that Intel no longer releases Wi-Fi and Bluetooth driver updates for Windows 8.1, 8, and 7. The final update was version 21.50.1, which you can get here.

You can download Intel Wi-Fi driver 23.40.0 from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

