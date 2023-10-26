Xbox October update has keyboard mapping for controllers and easy Clipchamp imports

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new update for its Xbox consoles and Xbox Windows app, and the latest software builds bring new features that's been in testing, like keyboard mapping for some Xbox controllers, as well as an experimental addition.

Designed as an accessibility feature, keyboard mapping is currently supported on Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Xbox Adaptive Controller. It has been in testing since August via Xbox Insiders, but now, all Xbox players are gaining the ability to use the feature.

Users are able to use the Xbox Accessories app to map buttons on a controller to a keyboard across consoles and PC. Head here to get instructions on how to get started.

"Keyboard remapping has been a requested feature in the PC gaming and accessibility communities," says Microsoft about this new feature. "It helps expand controller input capabilities in games that have many commands, have limited remapping capabilities, or do not support controllers."

Up next, Xbox game captures can now be imported to Microsoft's Clipchamp video editing tool, both online and on Windows, directly via the Xbox network. "From Clipchamp, you’ll see a new “Xbox” option in the import panel. After you sign-in to the Xbox network, you’ll be able to select and import game captures into Clipchamp for editing," explains Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is updating the diagnostic data controls available to Xbox players to be an account-based process. The optional selection will only need to be chosen once, and using other devices, like "Xbox consoles, Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta), PC, and mobile," will automatically be updated to use the same diagnostic data sending setting.

The final addition of the Xbox October update is coming in as an experimental feature available to only a random selection of Xbox users. These chosen players will be able to send party invites and join games of friends via their own profile page without needing to go through the friends list.