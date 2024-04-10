The latest Microsoft Xbox software update adds Game Hubs for PC users and more

Microsoft has announced some new updates for its Xbox software and apps as part of its April update today. Ironically, the biggest additions won't be for Xbox console owners but for PC gamers who use Microsoft's Xbox app.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft says that Game Hubs will keep track of your progress and achievements in any PC game in your library. You will also be able to see if any extra content or DLC packs are available, along with news from the game's developers, and more.

Microsoft has also added, or rather returned, a feature that many fans have been waiting for. With the Xbox Game Bar in the PC Xbox app. you can now generate a screenshot or capture a clip in a specific game. That captured content will then be added to the title's Game Hub listing on the Xbox PC app with this update. Screenshots and clips are stored on the PC's local drive and can be shared with others.

In addition, Xbox Insiders and a small subset of Xbox PC app users will be able to see a new sub-navigation menu under the "What’s Happening” section of the Game Pass tab.

Xbox console owners also are getting a few software updates as well. They include support for hearing soundboard audio in Discord Voice from others in a Discord channel or call. If you use OneDrive to automatically save a screenshot or clip from your console, you will now get a notification if your amount of storage space is getting low.

Finally, there's a new way to keep other people who might live with you or visit from installing any games or apps on your Xbox console that you don't want. You can set up a PIN so that if a guest tries to install a game or app, they will be prompted to put in the number beforehand.