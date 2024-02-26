Xbox App on PC is testing Game Hubs, adding more information and features to library pages

Microsoft is working on new ways to display information regarding games when using the Xbox app on PC, both expanding on current offerings and adding new features. Revealed today with the name Game Hubs, these will appear when selecting titles from the app's library or the sidebar. All Xbox Insiders can try them out right now, while some standard Xbox App users are being added to the test phase as well.

"Game hubs were built on your feedback around depth, progression, and more ways to connect with your games," says Dylan Meade, Senior Product Manager at Xbox Experiences. "With game hubs, you’ll be able to track your progress over time, discover the latest content and add-ons, connect or compete with your friends, get the latest news from developers, and more. "

To start off, Game Hubs are keeping essential features from the current game pages, like the ability to launch, install, or update them, right on top. A new View Details button will lead to reviews of the game, purchase options, and wishlisting. A notification will also show up here if the game in question is about to leave PC Game Pass.

The next section in Game Hubs will showcase the game's latest DLC, if one is available, followed by quick access to friends who have played the same title. Achievements and Gamerscore progress show up next, with deeper details available by clicking the Show All button. A dedicated section to promote updates, announcements, and other material from the developer is also here.

Finally, HowLongToBeat support is still here too. As always, it reveals data from the third-party community-driven web portal, giving estimates on how long the game usually takes to beat depending on the play style.

"This version of game hubs is just the beginning. We have another wave of updates coming soon, including ways to view your local game captures and browse other games from the same publisher," adds "We can’t wait to hear your feedback on what’s there now and what you’d like to see in future updates."