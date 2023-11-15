Xiaomi's first-ever electric vehicles from the SU7 series can hit a top speed of 165mph

In 2021, Xiaomi announced that it will be exploring the Electric Vehicle industry and designing it for the mass market. Now, the company is adding its first-ever EV to its product range.

In China, car manufacturers must apply for regulation by a government body before they can sell their cars in the market. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) also shares information regarding those automobiles.

Hence, Xiaomi has initiated an application for its first-ever EV in China, and the MIIT has posted a filing that reveals key information about the three main cars in the SU7 series.

Xiaomi is developing three electric cars, SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max, as part of its Xiaomi SU7 series. These will be contract-manufactured by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd (BAIC) and not Xiaomi. The SU7 and SU7 Max differ in areas such as top speed and battery technology. The SU7 has a top speed of 210kmph while the SU7 Max hits 265kmph.

Furthermore, the curb weights for the SU7 and SU7 Max are 1980kg and 2205kg respectively. The Xiaomi SU7, previously named the MS11, is an electric sedan with overall dimensions of Length: 4997 Width: 1963 Height: 1440.

In the Xiaomi SU7, there are two powertrain options: an RWD with a 220kW motor and an AWD with a 275kW + 220kW motor setup.

The filing by MIIT also reveals a third car, SU7 Pro, but there isn’t much information available about it at the moment. Nevertheless, customers could be getting more variants in the future as part of the SU7 sedan series.

Here’s a list of the specs as shared in the report for cars in the SU7 series:

Overall dimensions (mm): Length: 4997 Width: 1963 Height: 1440 (1,440mm without the LiDAR sensor) Fuel type: pure electric Maximum speed (km/h): 265 Total mass (kg): 2655 Steering type: steering wheel Curb weight (kg): 2205 Number of axes: 2 Wheelbase (mm): 3000 Tire specifications: 2 wheel options (19” and 20”) 245/45 R19(19”) and 245/40 R20 and 265/40 R20 (both are 20”) Number of tires: 4 Rated passenger capacity (including driver) (number of seats): 5 Wheelbase (front/rear)mm: Front wheelbase: 1693 Rear wheelbase: 1699 Approach angle/departure angle (degrees): 13/16 Has an Anti-lock braking system

According to CarNewsChina, the SU7 will have its in-car system powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS. HyperOS is “a Human-centric Operating System” that will help integrate devices, cars, and smart home products.

Additionally, the production for the car is said to begin in December 2023, and the sales commence in February 2024.

Via AndroidAuthority