You can build your own Xbox 360 replica console with Mega blocks soon for $150

The Xbox 360 remains Microsoft's best-selling game console, and many gamers have fond memories of playing titles like Halo 3 and others. Microsoft may have ended production of the Xbox 360 a long time ago, and it's shutting down the Xbox 360 digital store in July 2024. However, today, you can pre-order a replica version of the console that you can put together yourself.

Mega, the division of Mattel that sells Lego-style building bricks sets, has announced an Xbox 360 1,342 piece building set that's currently exclusive to Target. The set lets owners build their own 3/4 replica of the console, along with an Xbox 360 controller replica as well.

Mega states that both the console and controller have working lights, although there's no word on if the console can also show the infamous "red ring of death" light. The console's "hard drive" can be removed as well, as it could on the real Xbox 360. The side panels also can be removed so you can check out the interior.

This hits so many levels of nostalgia and we're here for it



The MEGA 3:4 scale Xbox 360 collector set is exclusively available at Target. Pre-order now: https://t.co/Vw4fE3G4z1 pic.twitter.com/0Op9bJuNXR — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2023

The building set also comes with a Halo 3 replica game case and disk. No, the game itself is not on the disk, but it does serve a purpose, According to Mega, it can be placed inside the Xbox 360 to activate the "motherboard" of the console.

It makes sense that Mega would create this Xbox 360 building set. It has been selling Halo-themed vehicle-building sets for some time.

Again, you can pre-order the Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set right now at Target. It costs $149.99 and it should ship out on October 8.