Microsoft is shutting down the Xbox 360 store on July 29, 2024

Microsoft ended production of the Xbox 360 game console in 2016 but has continued to support the device ever since. However, one part of that support will be coming to an end. Today, the company announced it will be shutting down the Xbox 360 Store on July 29, 2024.

In its news post, Microsoft stated:

A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future.

On the shutdown date, Xbox 360 console owners will no longer be able to purchase any new games, DLC packs, or other content from the Xbox 360 store. The same goes for the web-based Xbox 360 Marketplace at marketplace.xbox.com.

In addition, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will also shut down on that same date. Any movies or TV shows you have purchased from that app will no longer be able to be played on the console.

However, any Xbox 360 game will still be playable on the console after the shutdown date of the store. That includes any digital game that you may have purchased and later deleted as they will still be available for redownloads.

Also, any Xbox 360 game you have purchased that is backwards compatible with Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles can still be played on those consoles. You can still purchase Xbox 360 backwards-compatible games on those newer consoles after July 29, 2024.

On Microsoft's support page, the company confirmed that Xbox 360 players will "still be able to play multiplayer as usual on previously downloaded games and games owned on disc. Online services per game will vary based on publisher support for legacy titles." Players will still be able to unlock achievements with their Xbox 360 games as well.