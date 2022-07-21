You can now pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel 6a from the Google Store

If you’ve been waiting to pick up either the Pixel Buds Pro or Pixel 6a since they were shown off at Google I/O, you can now place your pre-order on the Google Store. The Pixel 6a starts at $449 while the Pixel Buds Pro will set you back $200. Those who place an order should expect to get their delivery around July 28.

The Pixel 6a is Google’s entry-level Pixel device. As you can tell from the price tag, the Pixel 6a still packs a punch that should be suitable for most people. It includes 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a Google Tensor processor with Titan M2 security, and a FHD+ OLED display.

If you want to reduce the price of the handset, you can trade in your current device. In some areas, Google is also offering financing so that you can pay in more affordable chunks over a period of time. If you use financing, make sure you can pay it off in full every month, or the interest will be hiked (according to the small print in the UK Google Store).

With the Pixel Buds Pro, you get Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, up to 31 hours of listening time, transparency mode to hear outside your buds, wireless charging, and in-built Google Assistant. Similar to the Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel Buds Pro comes in a variety of colours. Financing doesn’t seem to be available for this product, at least in the UK, so you’ll have to save up the full amount before picking these up.

To learn more, just head over to the Google Store now. There you can find all the specifications, financing options, and compare the devices to one another.