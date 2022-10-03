Google Pixel users should check for the October patch now

Google has released the October Pixel update for supported devices running Android 13. The rollout begins today and will continue over the next week in phases. The day you get the update depends on your carrier and device, but once it’s available you’ll see a notification.
The supported devices and their related software versions are as follows:
- Pixel 4 (XL): TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 4a: TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 4a (5G): TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 5: TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 5a (5G): TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 6: TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.221005.002
- Pixel 6a: TP1A.221005.003
The release notes are as follows:
What’s included
The October 2022 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details.
Audio
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]
- Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions
Connectivity
- Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions
User Interface
- Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13
- Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage
- Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer
Wi-Fi
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps
Device Applicability
Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.
*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)
If you don’t want to wait for the notification to appear, you can always do a manual search to see if the update is available yet. Just open up the Settings app, then go to Security. Tap Security update and then Check for update.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement