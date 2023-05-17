You can grab the Google Pixel 6a for as low as $199 from Best Buy today

Google recently introduced the Google Pixel 7a at its annual I/O conference. However, if you are looking for an affordable option with great hardware then you are in luck.

Currently, Best Buy is running a deal on the Google Pixel 6a and you can own one for as low as $199, netting you an awesome 56 percent discount. While the Pixel 6a is almost a year old, it still offers respectable specs compared to the competition.

In case you are unfamiliar, the Google Pixel 6a features Google's Tensor SoC with Titan M2 security chip. It also boasts 6 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an FHD+ OLED display. For storage, the Pixel 6a comes with 120 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pixel 6a also features a 12 MP primary rear camera and a 6 MP front-facing camera.

If you are looking for an affordable Android device then you can head to Best Buy to claim the deal. While the device is currently available for $299, you can get it for $199 if you get it with a new AT&T or T-Mobile connection. You can further save on the purchase by trading in your old device on Best Buy.

However, if you are looking to go for the newer model then you can get a $50 gift card from Amazon when buying the Google Pixel 7a, bringing the cost down to effectively $449.