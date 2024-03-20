Apple now has a single web page to access manuals, specs, and downloads

Apple has added a new landing page to its support website that acts as a single point of access for manuals, specs, and downloads related to various products and services, including the iPhone 15 series, Vision Pro headset, and 2024 MacBook Air models powered by the M3 chip.

The new page titled "Documentation," which was previously spotted by Mac Okatara, contains related documents and available downloads for a variety of new and old Apple products. The following Apple products are visible on the Documentation page as of now:

Mac

iPad

iPhone

Apple Watch

Vision Pro

AirPods

Apple TV

HomePod

Displays

Accessories (AirTag, AirPort, cables, and more)

Software (iMovie, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more)

You can find technical specifications for new Apple products on the landing page, as well as the ones whose release dates back to more than a decade ago. There is a search bar that you can use to pull up support pages for a particular device or desired keyword from Apple's database instead of browsing through the device cateogries.

Each device category is divided into sub-categories based on the device type and other factors. For instance, when you open the Mac category, you can find separate tabs for laptops, desktops, and macOS. Similarly, the iPhone category includes tabs for various iPhone models released over the years, iOS versions, and iPhone accessories.

For a particular hardware or software, its respective support may include information such as the year in which it was introduced. Individual device category pages also tell you how to identified your device model using serial numbers and model numbers.

You can download not just user manuals but also old or discontinued Apple software such as iPhoto and iDVD. However, you can't download all the older software mentioned on the landing page. For some, only limited resources are available on the Documentation page.