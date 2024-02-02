Tim Cook: There are now 2.2 billion active Apple devices in the world

During the latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the number of active Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other products, has crossed 2.2 billion worldwide. The Cupertino giant announced the results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter, which ended on December 30, 2023.

In a press release, Cook said:

We are pleased to announce that our installed base of active devices has now surpassed 2.2 billion, reaching an all-time high across all products and geographic segments. And as customers begin to experience the incredible Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, we are committed as ever to the pursuit of groundbreaking innovation — in line with our values and on behalf of our customers.

The latest number is about a 10% increase since the last time Apple reported its number of active devices. In February 2023, Apple disclosed that its number of active devices had reached 2 billion worldwide. For reference, according to data from Statista, the number of active Apple devices reached 1 billion in the year 2016.

The new data has arrived at a time when Apple is about to ship a new category of device, starting with the Vision Pro headset. The mixed reality headset was first announced at the WWDC keynote last year, and it was up for pre-orders on January 19.

Apple has announced over 600 new apps and games for the Vision Pro headset, which is already compatible with over 1 million apps and games available for the iPad. However, the list of compatible Vision Pro doesn't include popular names like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

During the earnings call, Cook also talked about Apple's ongoing work on artificial intelligence and generative AI without giving any specific details. Previous rumors suggest iOS 18 could be a massive update in years, loaded with several AI features.

As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. That includes artificial intelligence where we continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort, and we're excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.

It was reported last year that Apple was working on its large language model (LLM) dubbed "Apple GPT." Moreover, the Cupertino giant was reportedly spending millions of dollars a day on its ChatGPT rival. But as Cook said, more information about Apple's work will arrive "later this year."