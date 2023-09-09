Amazon Deal: Western Digital Blue 1TB and 2TB SSDs are selling at huge discounts today

If you are looking for some fast, snappy storage options with somegreat dealsat very low prices, you might want to check out the 2TB Western Digital Blue NVMe internal solid-state driveat Amazon. It is currently selling for only $94.99 after a huge 60% discount on its original MSRP of $239.99. With this deal, you get to save $145 so you might want to get your hands on it today.

The WD Blue internal SSD features read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s in an M.2 2280 form factor and is compatible with PCIe for enhanced performance. The downloadable Western Digital SSD Dashboard aids you in monitoring your drive's health.

Furthermore, it comes with a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud trial to help you make the most of the collection of desktop and mobile tools for your creative projects including photography, graphic design, video editing, UX design, and social media.

2TB Western Digital Blue SN570 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive (Gen3 x4 PCIe 8Gb/s, M.2 2280, Up to 3,500 MB/s): $94.99 (Amazon US)

You can also get its 1TB variant which is available at 52% off:

1TB Western Digital Blue SA510 SATA Internal Solid State Drive (SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/s): $47.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Silicon Power and Sabrent Rocket. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon USor Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.