Capcom will hold two streaming events for upcoming games and updates on March 7 and 11

Capcom will be offering fans of its games two opportunities to learn more about its upcoming lineup, along with future updates to current games. It will be handling this via two streaming events later this month. The company's official website has the info on the events, which will be called Capcom Highlights. Both will be streamed on Capcom's YouTube and Twitch channels, and they are supposed to last between 15 to 20 minutes each.

The first digital event will be held this Thursday, March 7, beginning at 3 pm Pacific Time (6 pm Eastern time). This first Capcom Highlights event will focus on two upcoming games. The first is Dragon's Dogma 2, the sequel to the high fantasy action RPG that will be released on March 22 for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

The other game that will be discussed in the event will be the upcoming Japanese folklore-based title Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The game, which was announced in June 2023, currently does not have a release date, but it's coming for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation. Microsoft will showcase the same game a day before on March 6 during its own Xbox Partner Preview event.

The second Capcom Highlights streaming event will be held on Monday, March 11, again at 3 pm Pacific Time (6 pm Eastern Time). It will offer information on upcoming updates for three current games. One is Capcom's hit 2003 fighting game Street Fighter 6, and another is the third-person sci-fi shooter-dinosaur mash-up Exoprimal.

The event will also offer up some updates for Monster Hunter Now, the mobile game based on the hit fantasy RPG series. Finally, there will be some new info revealed for Monster Hunter Stories, the upcoming remastered version of the first Monster Hunter game that's coming to PC, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch.

For those of you who might be wondering, Capcom will not be offering any more info on the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds game during either of these streaming events.