The Google Pixel 8 is below $500 for the first time on Amazon

If you have been eyeing up the Google Pixel 8 but thought it was too expensive, you’ll be glad to hear that for the first time it is now below $500 on Amazon. The 128GB device, which has been available since October, has just gotten a 29% discount meaning it costs just $499, down from the $699 list price.

Buy the Google Pixel 8 for $499: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose (29% off)

The Google Pixel 8 comes with Android 13 pre-loaded but as a Google device it will be one of the first to get updates. The model that’s below $500 is the 128GB edition. Amazon only has 256GB version which is Used: Like New.

Highlighting the main features of this phone, the Amazon listing says:

Pixel 8 is the helpful phone engineered by Google; the new Google Tensor G3 chip is custom-designed with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help

Unlocked Android 5G phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan; it works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major carriers

Google Pixel 8 has a fully upgraded camera with advanced image processing to reveal vivid colors and striking details; and now with Macro Focus, even the smallest subjects can become spectacular images

The 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display is super sharp, with rich, vivid colors; it’s fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps

Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours; when Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, it can last up to 72 hours; and it charges faster than ever

Pixel 8 can notify first responders in an emergency and share your location, and can even detect if you’ve been in a severe car cras; if you’re unable to respond, your Pixel phone can call emergency services and notify your chosen contacts

With powerful security features, your Pixel phone helps keep your info safe; Google Tensor G3, VPN by Google One, and the Titan M2 security chip give your Pixel multiple layers of security

In terms of reviews, the Google Pixel 8 scores 4.2 out of 5 stars which is certainly impressive especially considering that this is based on 711 ratings. It’s also sold by Amazon, so it’s trustworthy.

