Amazon Prime members can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet with a $100 gift card

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a solid mid-range Android tablet that even comes with its own Samsung S Pen. Right now, for a limited time, Amazon Prime members can purchase the tablet at Amazon and get a $100 Amazon gift card at no additional cost. If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel before the trial period is over.

That means you can get the 64GB storage version for $329.99 or the 128GB version for $399 and receive a $100 Amazon gift card for free.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200. It also comes with a Samsun S Pen stylus, which lets users take notes or even doodle on the screen. Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM. There's also a 7,040 mAh battery, which Samsung says will let users play videos for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The tablet is equipped with a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. There's also a microSD card slot to add more storage.

When you order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon, you will be mailed a physical Amazon gift card with $100 on it. The amount may not be displayed on the card. There are no fees and no expiration date on the card.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.