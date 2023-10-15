Amazon Prime members can still get Eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 and 6E routers at all time low prices

If you haven't upgraded your Wi-Fi router in a while, and if you are an Amazon Prime member in good standing, the good news is that Amazon has a Prime exclusive sale on its Eero Wi-Fi mesh routers for a limited time.

If you just need one router and don't have a lot of money, a single Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 router is discounted to an all-time low of just $69.99, again for Prime members. That's a big $20 off its normal $89.99 price tag. It can cover up to 1,500 square feet with its single and allows users to connect up to 75 devices at once with speeds of up to 900Mbps. It also serves as a smart home hub where you can control devices like lights, cameras, and more with Alexa.

If you want to buy the Eero mesh router with an extender, that's also at an all time price low for Prime members at just $109.99 or $30 off its MSRP. With the extender, the range of the Wi-Fi 6 signal goes up to 3,000 square feet. If you want two extenders along with the router, that's also at an all time price low of just $159.99 for Prime members. That's $40 off its MSRP and you can expand the wireless single up to 4,500 square feet.

If you have more money to spend, and you want a faster router, the Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi Pro 6E might be for you. It's priced at an all-time low for Prime members at $179.99 or $70 off its MSRP and offers gigabit wired speeds, up to 1.6Gbps wireless speeds, and a range of up to 2,000 square feet.

You can get a two-pack of the same router for $279.99 if you are a Prime member or $120 off its MSRP. A three-pack is priced for Prime members at $399.99 or $150 off its MSRP. You can check out even more Eero router and extender deals for Prime members as well.

