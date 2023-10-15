NVIDIA GeForce Now will raise subscription prices in Canada and Europe starting Nov. 1

If you live in Canada and most of Europe and have a subscription to the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service, most of you will be hit with a price hike soon. The company has announced that due to "increased operational costs in those areas" the prices for those plans will be going up on November 1. Prices will remain the same in the US.

The chart above shows the new price plans for the affected markets. In Canada, a one-month Priority plan will be going up from $9.99 to $13.99 in November while the six-month plan is going up from $49.99 to $69.99. A one-month Ultimate plan, which offers access to GeForce RTX 4080 PCs in the cloud at 4K resolution, is going up from $19.99 to $25.99 in Canada and from $99.99 to $139.99 for six months.

In Europe, a one-month Priority plan is going up from €9.99 to €10.99 and a one-month Ultimate Plan price is rising from €19.99 to €21.99.

NVIDIA says new and current GeForce Now members can lock in the current prices for up to six months before the rates go up on November 1. If you signed up for the company's Founders for Life offer on the Priority plan the good news is that your prices will remain the same.

Pricing for any GeForce Now membership gift cards bought before November 1 in Canada and Europe "will be honored at redemption" according to NVIDIA. After November 1, those prices will also be going up as well.

NVIDIA recently made an agreement with Microsoft to slowly add its games to GeForce Now, and to also add titles that are a part of Microsoft PC Game Pass service. GeForce Now added Starfield a few weeks ago, and this week it added Forza Motorsport the same week the game officially launched.