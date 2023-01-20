Best GPU deals are back on menu with AMD RX 6800 16GB 4K card as low as just $480

As we move into the new year, most deals on hardware and computer accessories have started drying up. However, although discounts are not as abundant you can still find quite a few good ones in our articles across processors, graphics cards, and also on storage components like CMR-based hard disks (HDDs) for NAS and Plex, as well as on SSDs, including NVMe.

Today, we have a bunch of great discounts on AMD's Radeon RX 6800 16GB graphics card (buying links below). The RX 6800 is based on the Navi 21 GPU (RDNA 2 architecture), which also comprises the more powerful RX 6950 XT, RX 6900 XT, and RX 6800 XT. The 6800 comes with 60 Compute Units, which is 12 less than the 6800 XT, and 20 less than the 6900 XT. However, the advantage of RX 6800 is its equivalent memory subsystem which means it is a great budget 4K gaming option. The 16GB VRAM is plenty even for getting a taste of 8K resolutions, though you will certainly have to turn down the other graphics settings. Another advantage of sporting 16 Gigs of frame buffer is the ability to run massive texture pack mods.

The rasterization (or the general graphics performance) of the RX 6800 is slightly better than Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti, though, in terms of ray tracing, it does fall behind and is only competitive with the RTX 3060. However, the 3070 Ti is far more expensive at the moment making AMD's RX 6800 the much easier pick over the two.

Get the AMD Radeon RX 6800 16GB graphics card at the links below:

In case it's something else you are looking for, you can browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals.

