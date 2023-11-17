Black Friday: 4TB Western Digital SN850P NVMe SSD with heatsink now at its lowest on Amazon

Amazon has started its Early Black Friday Deals so, it's time for you to benefit from a number of great bargains on a wide array of products. Particularly, if you have been in search of a good storage option, the 4TB Western Digital SN850P SSD is currently selling at its lowest price so, get it for yourself while stocks last.

This WD NVMe M.2 SSD is officially approved for use with PlayStation 5 consoles. With 4TB storage, you can expand your PS5's capacity to hold up to 100 of your favorite games. Equipped with a heatsink, the SN850P has been specifically developed for easy installation into the PS5's M.2 slot. You can play directly from this drive, avoiding the hassle of moving or deleting games from your console.

It enables you to experience the power of PCIe Gen4 technology with lightning-fast read speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,600MB/s. This means very short load times and a generally snappy gaming and user experience overall.

4TB Western Digital SN850P SSD (NVMe M.2 Solid-state Drive Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles, up to 7,300MB/s, with heatsink): $299.99 (Amazon US)

So, you might want to upgrade your PlayStation 5 experience with this officially licensed M.2 SSD from Western Digital as it promises a consistently responsive and immersive gaming experience. Check the installation video at the top for guidance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.