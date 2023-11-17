Early Black Friday Deals: 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD selling at its lowest price ever

Amazon's been a bit quiet on the discount front lately but Early Black Friday Deals have arrived to change that. So, if you have been looking for a good storage option, you might want to check out the 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD. Currently, it is selling at its lowest price so, grab it while you can.

This SSD from SanDisk features 2000MB/s read and write speeds in a rugged storage solution to offer powerful NVMe solid-state performance. It comes with a forged aluminum chassis acting as a heatsink to provide higher sustained speeds. It also offers approximately two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

With it, you are able to take control of your files and ensure optimal storage space with the user-friendly SanDisk Memory Zone app. It allows you to seamlessly organize your data while the app cleverly identifies redundant files, freeing up valuable space on your solid-state drive for enhanced performance.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD ensures extra security by helping you keep your private content safe with the included password protection that employs 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Moreover, it is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS v10.9. It also offers full HD and 4K UHD video support.

4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, IP65 Water and Dust Resistance, Updated Firmware): $239.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals from Samsung, Crucial, and Seagate. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.