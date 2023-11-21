Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition due December 5th with all updates

CD PROJEKT RED has announced that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on December 5th. The game will be available digitally and physically in select markets and includes the base game, the expansion Phantom Liberty, and every update to them ever released.

In addition, CD PROJEKT RED said that customers will also get access to a set of previously released digital goodies through the My Rewards program if they decide to register.

Some users in the CD PROJEKT RED forum have expressed disappointment over the Ultimate Edition because it doesn’t add enough exclusive content for them. It’s a fair point, if you already have Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty, then the Ultimate Edition might not be worth buying.

No pricing details have been unveiled yet either so once it does go on sale, you will need to assess whether the Ultimate Edition is better value for money compared to buying a bundle containing the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is itself a fairly new release, only arriving on September 26. Describing its earlier this year, CD PROJEKT RED said:

“In Phantom Liberty, players once again take on the role of V, a cyberpunk for hire, as they embark on a mission to save the President of the New United States of America after her orbital shuttle is shot down over the deadliest district of Night City — Dogtown. What follows is a deep dive into an intricate story of espionage and political intrigue which connects the highest echelons of power with the brutal world of black-market mercenaries.”

Keanu Reeves played Johnny Silverhand in the original release and reprized his role in the expansion. Joining him in the expansion was Idris Elba, another Hollywood actor, who played the role of Solomon Reed.

Let us know in the comments if the Ultimate Edition has enough to entice you to buy it.

Source: CD PROJEKT RED