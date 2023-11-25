Cyber Monday: Get these two OLED gaming PC monitors for super close to all time low prices

For people who want to get the best visuals while working or playing on their PC, getting an OLED monitor is the best bet. Simply put, OLED displays offer richer colors and deeper black when you play games, watch videos, or even just to get some work done.

Unfortunately, OLED monitors are also among the most expensive you can buy. Fortunately, during the Cyber Monday weekend, you can get some OLEDs monitors for very close to all-time low prices at Amazon.

Right now, the 34-inch curved ultrawide Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is priced at only $899.99. That's a huge $600 price cut from its $1,499.99 MSRP, and just a few bucks above its all-time low price.

The monitor supports DisplayHDR True Black 400, so you can be sure you are getting the deepest blacks possible. It also has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 175Hz refresh rate, with support for AMD FreeSync Premium for less stuttering and screen tearing while playing games. It also has Samsung's Smart TV OS for streaming video, and Game Hub for streaming games from Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now without the need for a PC.

If you want something a big smaller, but with a faster refresh rate, check out the LG 27-inch Ultragear OLED monitor for just $779.99. It's priced only a few cents higher than its all-time low price and also $220 off its $999.99 MSRP.

It has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a 240Hz refresh rate, along with a 0.3ms response time. It also supports both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for the best PC gaming visuals.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.