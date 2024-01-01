You can snap up this Samsung 34-inch OLED PC monitor for a new all-time low price right now

If you are looking to get a new monitor for your gaming PC, the good news is that monitors with better OLED displays are getting cheaper and cheaper. That includes the ones from Samsung. Right now, you can get a big 43-inch curved monitor with an OLED display for a new all time low price at Amazon.

The Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED 34-inch curved PC monitor is currently priced at $841.67 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price, but it's also a whopping $658.32 off its normal $1,499.99 MSRP.﻿

The 34-inch monitor has a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 175Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03ms. The display supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 so you can experience some very dark blacks on screen. It also has Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor inside, which optimizes the display to get the best colors and visuals.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for syncing up your AMD GPU to the screen for less display tearing and stuttering. The monitor also includes Samsung's smart TV interface for streaming free and premium streaming services without the need for a PC.

It also has the company's Gaming Hub so you can access Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA's GeForce Now, and Amazon's Luna for cloud gaming, again without the need for a PC. There's also a Game Bar for switching game settings on the fly, like changing the screen's response time, the display ratio and more.

