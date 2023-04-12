LinkedIn to enable verified work credentials through Microsoft Entra

LinkedIn users want to make themselves appear more credible to other users of the professional social network. Now they can do so by verifying their place of work with Microsoft Entra. With this new feature, organizations can use Microsoft Entra Verified ID to create custom digital employee IDs that members can add to their profiles.

According to Microsoft, members of an organization will be able to get their digital employee ID from their organization and share it on LinkedIn. Others will then be able to view it on their profile. With this digital ID verification, Microsoft envisions a time when we can digitally verify our education, skills, and workplace affiliation.

Describing something called the triangle of trust, Microsoft says:

“Verified ID is built on open standards for decentralized identity, which operates on a “triangle of trust” model involving three parties: an issuer, a holder, and a verifier. For instance, an organization can act as an issuer by cryptographically signing a digital credential and issuing it to an employee as a digital employee ID. As the credential holder, the employee can decide to share their credential with apps and websites, such as LinkedIn. Then the verifier can cryptographically authenticate that the digital employee ID is genuine and was issued by the place of work the employee claims. This approach represents a more secure, convenient, and trustworthy way to verify digital information at scale.”

Some other applications Microsoft envisions verified IDs being used for include background checks, reward programmes, and more. Employers can get started issuing employee IDs using Verified ID today. There are also some tutorials to help you get started.