16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is down to its new all-time low price

If you are looking for a powerful new laptop, you might want to check out the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, which is currently selling at a discount of 32% slashing $650 off its MSRP.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro is equipped with the 13th-gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, delivering swift and efficient performance for demanding tasks. The laptop features a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 for clear and vivid visuals. Its 32 GB memory gives plenty of RAM for seamless multitasking and demanding apps, and 1TB of SSD ensures enough space for all your files without offloading them into the clod.

Additionally, the laptop features a Full-HD webca﻿m, studio-quality microphones, AI Noise Cancelling, and Auto Framing to enhance your appearance and audio quality during video calls. It also has four speakers that have been tuned with AKG and Dolby Atmos for improved audio.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro has plenty of ports for accessories, displays, and other peripherals. There are two fast Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A for old-school devices, a microSD reader, a full-size HDMI, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

As for the battery, Samsung promises up to 19 hours of video time on one charge, with the bundled compact charger giving you over six hours of playback in just 30 minutes of charge.

16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop (Windows 11 Pro / 32GB / 1TB, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor): $1399.99 (Amazon US)

