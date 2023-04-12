Microsoft PowerToys 0.69.1 contains fixes for Registry Preview, Awake, and more

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.69, which was released a week ago along with a couple of new PowerToys. However, some bugs were discovered in that release and therefore a patch was deemed important enough to release an update. it contains all of the features present in the previous release as well as a number of bug fixes that are listed below.

This is a patch release to fix issues in v69.0 to fix some bugs we deemed important for stability based on incoming rates. See v0.69.0 for full release notes.

Changelog:

#25254 - Fixed an issue causing the Registry Preview window to adopt a size too big for the screen after opening a big file.

#25334 - Fixed a crash on the Settings application after selecting the new "Keep awake until experiation" option of Awake on timezones with a negative offset relative to UTC.

#25253 - Fix wrong menu and tooltip transparent background in Registry Preview.

#25273 - Add Ctrl+S and Shift+Ctrl+S as shortcuts for saving in Registry Preview.

#25284 - Fix Registry Preview icons on some systems.

#25252 - Hide the installer hashes of release notes in the What's New page.

#25398 - Add code to avoid crashes due to the recent Shortcut Control changes.

#25250 - Fix a crash when trying to open or save a file when Registry Preview is running with administrative privileges.

#25395 - Fix command line functionality for Awake.

You can download PowerToys 0.69.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from the settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.69 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.