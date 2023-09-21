1TB Crucial X9 Pro external and MX500 internal SSDs selling at their lowest on Amazon today

Today, on Amazon, you can get your hands on a fast, snappy storage option that is the 1TB Crucial X9 Pro portable solid-state drive. Currently, it is selling for only $69.99 after a 46% discount on its original MSRP of $129.99.

The X9 Pro offers read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, enabling you to edit directly from the drive and has high sustained performance of 975MB/s writes throughout the drive's capacity. It also features IP55 water and dust resistance along with drop-proof durability of up to 7.5 feet, keeping your data safe and secure.

Furthermore, you can also protect your sensitive data with password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD comes in anodized aluminum with a rubberized soft-touch base in a mini 65 x 50 mm design that includes a drive activity light in the integrated lanyard hole.

1TB Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s Read and Write, water and dust resistant, with Mylio Photos+ Offer, USB 3.2): $69.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can check out the 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD also available at 52% off:

1TB Crucial MX500 Internal SSD (3D NAND SATA, 2.5 Inch, up to 560MB/s/): $47.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.