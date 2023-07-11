Amazon Prime Day starts now with big discounts on Amazon tech items

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived. From now until July 12 at 11:59 pm Pacific time (2:59 am Eastern time on July 13), Amazon will offer millions of products at all-time price lows for Prime members. If you are not a Prime member, you can sign up now and use the service for 30 days for free, so you can take advantage of all these price cuts.
Amazon itself has a ton of tech products, and nearly all of them have price cuts bringing them to all-time or near-all-time low prices. Here's a sample of what you can check out. Again, all of these deals are for Prime members.
Amazon smart home products and Wi-Fi networking
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 ($23 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat with C-Wire Power Adapter for $70.98 ($34 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $46.99 ($23 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 ($12 off MSRP)
- Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser for $27.99 ($7 off MSRP)
- Amazon Eero Pro WiFi router for $69.99 ($90 off MSRP)
- Amazon Eero Pro WiFi router 3-Pack for $149.99 ($334.97 off MSRP)
- Ring Doorbell Plus for $129.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $119.99 ($50 off MSRP)
Amazon smart speakers and smart display products
- Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $17.99 ($22 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot (2022 version) for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot with clock (2022 version) for $29.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo (2022 version) for $54.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids smart speaker for $27.99 ($32 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Buds for $34.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $59.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 for $162.99 ($87 off MSRP)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 for $181.98 ($98 off MSRP)
Amazon Fire TV products
- Amazon 32-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $129.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon 40-inch Fire TV 2-Series for $189.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon 50-inch Omni Fire TV for $409.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon 55-inch Omni Fire TV for $429.99 ($120 off MSRP)
- Amazon 65-inch Omni Fire TV for $559.99 ($200 off MSRP)
- Amazon 75-inch Omni Fire TV for $719.99 ($330 off MSRP)
- Hisense 50-inch QLED Amazon Fire TV for $299.99 ($230 off MSRP)
- Hisense 58-inch QLED Amazon Fire TV for $349.99 ($250 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $14.99 ($15 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $16.99 ($23 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99 ($27 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off MSRP)
- Insignia 24-inch 720p Amazon Fire TV for $64.99 ($55 off MSRP)
- Insignia 32-inch 720p Amazon Fire TV for $79.99 ($70 off MSRP)
Amazon Fire tablet and Kindle eReaders
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for $54.99 ($45 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB for $74.99 ($75 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 64GB for $89.99 ($100 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for $149.99 ($70 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet - 16GB for $54.99 ($50 off MSRP)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet - 32GB for $74.99 ($75 off MSRP)
- Amazon Kindle Reader for $69.99 ($35 off MSRP)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 ($50 off MSRP)
Extended free trials for Amazon services for Prime members
- Three-month free trial for Audible Premium Plus for Prime members (normally $14.95 a month)
- Three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited for Prime members (Normally $11.99 a month)
- Four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited (Normally $8.99 a month)
Stay tuned as we will be posting even more Amazon Prime Day deals over the next two days. Make sure you also browse through Amazon US and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement