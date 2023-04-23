Get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU and motherboard combo for its lowest Amazon price

Building a gaming PC from the ground up takes a lot of work, and perhaps the hardest task is picking the right processor for your rig. One of the best CPUs in terms of getting the most performance for the money is the AMD Ryzen 9 7900x. Right now, you can get the chip on its own, or pair it with a Gigabyte motherboard, for its lowest price on Amazon.

At the moment the AMD Ryzen 9 7900x is priced at $419 on Amazon. That price is a $130 discount from its normal $549 MSRP.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900x uses the Zen 4 architecture. It has 12 cores and 24 threads, with a base CPU clock of 4.7GHz, but can go up to 5.6 GHz with the Max Boost option, and it's unlocked for overclocking. It has an L3 Cache of 64MB and uses DDR5 for its system memory. It also includes integrated AMD Radeon chips with two GPU cores.

The CPU does require an AM5 supported motherboard. Unless you already have one, you can purchase the AMD Ryzen 9 7900x with one Gigabyte's supported motherboards. You can check out the deal links for the CPU on its own, or with a bundle motherboard, at the link below:

