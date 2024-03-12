Missed Ryzen 7900X3D? AMD, Amazon, Newegg have something even better with 7800X3D deal

Earlier this week, we posted about the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, a 12-core processor, having dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $389. We believe it made the 7900X3D, which is the worst of the X3D bunch, a fantastic must-buy deal.

Unfortunately, despite people's reservations about the part, that deal has dried up.

AMD, however, is offering something even better, much better, especially if you are a gamer. That's because the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the octa-core with 3D V-cache, has once again dropped to a great price that makes it worth considering (buying links towards the end of the article).

What makes the 7800X3D great for gaming is how the 3D V-Cache layout is on the chip. If you are not aware, AMD has opted for such an approach on its 7000X3D CPUs that one of the two CCDs (core complex dies) has the V-cache while the other does not. Each CCD has up to eight cores, and that means all the cores in the 7800X3D can dip their toes in the Level 3 or last-level cache (LLC).

Since games still tend not to utilize more than eight physical cores, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains the best gaming processor. Get the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D at the links below:

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.