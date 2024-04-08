AMD Ryzen 5 7600X drops to new all-time low of just $179

Here is your chance to get AMD's mid-level processor, the Ryzen 5 7600X, at a big discount. The CPU is now available for its lowest price, allowing you to get your hands on this capable chip for as little as $179.99 on Amazon US (similar to the earlier reported SSD+CPU combo).

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a perfect choice for customers who want a powerful processor without breaking the bank. Based on the AM5 socket, this chip features six cores with simultaneous multi-threading (12 threads) operating at speeds of up to 5.3GHz out of the box. And since the processor is unlocked, you can overclock it on supported motherboards 600 X and B chipsets.

Unlike the previous Ryzen 5000 Series, Ryzen 7000 processors have built-in graphics. That means you can use your computer without a graphics card if your workflows do not require a discreet GPU or if you are waiting for your graphics card to arrive.

Note that the processor comes without a cooler. You will have to buy a tower or AIO that can handle 105W of this processor's TDP (get a beefier one to have some headroom). It is also worth noting that all Ryzen 7000 CPUs require a motherboard with the AM5 socket and DDR5 memory. They do not support DDR4, so make sure you have the right memory before building a PC with the discounted Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $179.99 | 40% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

