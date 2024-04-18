AMD, Amazon feel you should upgrade to 12 and 16 cores with Ryzen 5900X/5950X deals

You are certainly in for some luck if you are hunting for GPUs at the moment. The AMD RX 7900 XT and the GRE, as well as the Radeon RX 7700 XT, are now selling at great prices. It is possible though that you are looking for a full system upgrade and AMD has got you covered here too. That's because the Ryzen 16-core 5950X and the 12-core 5900X are also at enticing prices. The latter has hit the lowest it has ever been (buying links below).

The AMD Ryzen 5900X is a 12-core processor and can be a great new CPU to build your system around or as an awesome upgrade over a 6-core or an 8-core Ryzen you may have. Of course, you have to be careful about the motherboard you have but typically, most $100+ motherboard VRM (voltage regulator module) sections should be able to handle the 12 cores on the 5900X. At $262, the Ryzen 5900X is currently the cheapest it has ever been making it a must-buy.

Its bigger sibling, the Ryzen 9 5950X, is not currently the lowest-priced product, though. If you are looking for more performance than the 5900X can offer, the four extra cores can certainly help. However, the extra cores also mean it requires more juice and hence, you should have a motherboard that ideally costs at least $130-150.

Get the Ryzen 5950X and the 5900X at the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed.

