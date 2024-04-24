Samsung 2TB, 4TB 990 Pro Gen4 NVMe SSD with heatsink drop to great prices in both US and UK

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the fastest SSDs out there that is based on the PCIe 4.0 interface. While PCIe 5.0 SSDs have been out for a year or so, they are expensive, and they also need additional cooling since Gen5 is known to run hot, throttle, and even shut down under heavy load. Besides these, you also need PCIe 5.0 support on your motherboard to take advantage of such speeds.

SSD prices have not been the best in the last several months. While SSD deals and discounts were far more common last year, manufacturers have been gradually cutting back on the over-supply and as such, great deals are a rare sight these days.

Thankfully, today, you can get the Samsung 990 Pro for an excellent price, and it applies to both the US as well as the UK (buying links towards the end of the article).

The discount applies to both 2TB and 4TB variants in the UK while only the 2TB model is at a price worth buying in the USA. Do keep in mind that these are not the lowest prices they have ever been, but they are certainly the cheapest they have hit in recent times, and it's hard to see these getting any lower immediately unless enough people don't buy them at the currently discounted price.

Get the Samsung 2TB and 4TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 drives at the links below:

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 4GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes (MZ-V9P4T0CW): £263.99 (Amazon UK)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes (MZ-V9P2T0CW): £168.99 (Amazon UK)

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB (without heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM cache, up to 7,450MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,900MB/s sequential writes (MZ-V9P2T0B/AM): $189.99 + $30 off with coupon => $159.99 (Amazon US) || $189.99 + $30 off for Newegg+ members only w/ promo code NEGGPLUSDR2382 => $159.99, limited offer (Newegg US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.