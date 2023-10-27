Samsung announces new AI-based zoom feature for its 200 MP ISOCELL sensor

Samsung has provided a first look at some exciting new camera technologies that could debut on its Galaxy S24 lineup next year. In a new blog, the company demonstrated 'ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace', a feature enabled by its 200-megapixel image sensors.

Zoom Anyplace allows users to simultaneously capture a wide-angle and zoomed view within the same video. It uses on-device AI processing to track subjects moving in the frame automatically. Samsung claims the feature is capable of 4x lossless zooming while recording 4K video.

Cameras used to switch from wide to tele when zooming in at 3x or more, which caused the image quality and the angle to change. However, the 200MP wide camera can seamlessly zoom in at 2x or even 4x with no drop off in resolution.

Zoom Anyplace also enables smooth zooming in and out during video capture. Samsung states subjects on the very edge of the frame can still be tracked effectively. The technology worked with the recently-announced 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor, indicating its inclusion in the S24 Ultra's rumored triple-camera module.

In addition, Samsung unveiled 'End-to-End AI Remosaic' to drastically cut image processing times for high-resolution shots. By performing remosaicing and signal processing in parallel using AI, Samsung claims it can take half the time to convert a 200MP image. This parallel approach results in finer detail and color reproduction compared to traditional sequential processing.

E2E AI Remosaic takes a process that occurs in sequence and makes it occur in parallel, thereby reducing remosaic latency by up to half. The end result is an overall faster image processing time, which reduces the shooting time of 200MP images and improves image quality.

All signs indicate these upgrades debuting on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, expected in January 2023. Leaks suggest it will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and ISOCELL 200MP sensor, hardware aligned with Samsung's demonstrations.