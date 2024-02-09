Get the latest Apple Watch SE with a big discount for just $189 right now

While Apple may be selling its $3,499 Vision Pro virtual reality headset, one of the company's most affordable hardware devices just got even cheaper for a limited time. The current second-generation version of the Apple Watch SE smartwatch is available for just $189 in its 40 mm version. That's just $10 higher than its all-time low price and also a $60 discount from its $249 MSRP.

The smartwatch has Apple's S8 processor, which is the same as the one found in the Apple Watch Series 8. This is an upgrade from the first SE model, which had the S5 chip. The second-gen version also has 32GB of onboard storage.

The 40 mm version features a 1.57-inch display, and its battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Of course, this smartwatch can tell you the time, and you can also make or receive calls, send texts, listen to podcasts and music, and more. However, you will likely get this smartwatch for its various health and fitness features. The workout app will help you track your fitness activities, and you can also monitor your heart rate and sleep patterns with the watch as well.

You can wear it while swimming as it has up to 50m of water resistance. It also has a number of features that will help if you get into some trouble, such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS.

The 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE 2 also has a nice discount on Amazon. It's priced at $229 or $50 off its normal MSRP.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.