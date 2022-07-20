Apple Watch Series 7 is currently up to 15% off with 20% discount on Beats Earbuds

The Apple Watch Series 7 is more on the expensive side of the smartwatch market, but you can snag one with a considerable discount on Amazon. Besides, buying one of the eligible models gets you an extra 20% off on the Beats Earbuds.
The Apple Watch Series 7 offers several notable improvements over the preceding generations. The device now supports fast charging, a bigger screen with narrower bezels to fit more information, and a hardened crystal with better crack resistance. Also, you can select from five different colors and three materials (aluminum, stainless steel, and titan).
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models on sale
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45 mm (PRODUCT) RED Aluminum Case: $499, $30 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45 mm Starlight Aluminum Case: $492, $38 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41 mm Aluminum Case: $464, $35 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41 mm Stainless Steel Case: $639, $60 off at Amazon US.
If you do not need an Apple Watch with a cellular connection, there are discounts on regular GPS-only variants of the Apple Watch Series 7 too.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS models on sale
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45 mm (PRODUCT) RED Aluminum Case: $399, $30 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45 mm Blue Aluminum Case: $398, $31 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45 mm Green Aluminum Case: $369, $60 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41 mm Green Aluminum Case: $339, $59 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41 mm Midnight Aluminum Case: $339, $59 off at Amazon US.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41 mm Starlight Aluminum Case: $339, $59 off at Amazon US.
