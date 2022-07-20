Apple Watch Series 7 is currently up to 15% off with 20% discount on Beats Earbuds

The Apple Watch Series 7 is more on the expensive side of the smartwatch market, but you can snag one with a considerable discount on Amazon. Besides, buying one of the eligible models gets you an extra 20% off on the Beats Earbuds.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offers several notable improvements over the preceding generations. The device now supports fast charging, a bigger screen with narrower bezels to fit more information, and a hardened crystal with better crack resistance. Also, you can select from five different colors and three materials (aluminum, stainless steel, and titan).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular models on sale

If you do not need an Apple Watch with a cellular connection, there are discounts on regular GPS-only variants of the Apple Watch Series 7 too.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS models on sale

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.