The Samsung T7 portable SSD could be yours for up to 48 percent off

If you want to have more storage for your PC desktop or laptop, a portable external hard drive is a good choice. Samsung makes some excellent portable SSDs. One of them is the Samsung T7, which comes in three sizes. At the moment, it's on sale on Amazon.

The 500MB version is on sale for $69.99 or 26 percent off its normal cost. The 1TB model is priced right now at $79.99 or 20 percent off its standard price. Finally, the 2TB edition is priced at $139.99 and also at Newegg or 48 percent off its normal price tag. In case you are looking for the rugged T7 Shield, these too have dropped to $139.99. (For internal NVMe drives, check this article)

All three models have read speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second and all can withstand drops of up to 6 feet in height. The drives also have Dynamic Thermal Guard technology that will keep the Samsung T7 from overheating by slowing down data transfers if needed.

Weight just 58 grams, the portable SSD is very light and can be transported easily. Finally, it comes with some color choices including Red, Blue, and Titan Grey (not all colors are available on all storage sizes).

