Samsung launches T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD, now available with a 5% discount

In April 2022, Samsung announced a lineup of rugged portable SSD drives for storing and transferring data in harsh environments. The T7 Shield Portable SSD offered 1TB and 2TB configurations, and now users can purchase a beefier variant with 4TB of high-speed storage. Samsung says the latest addition to its portable SSD lineup provides "enough room to store anything creators require while retaining its sleek and durable factor and quick performance."

The T7 Shield SSD is encased in a stylish case capable of withstanding drops from up to 10 feet. Besides, it is IP65-certified as dustproof and water resistant. Still, despite packing solid protection, the drive weighs only 3.5 ounces or 100 grams.

Performance-wise, the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD delivers speeds of up to 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write. To maximize compatibility, the drive uses a USB 3.2 port and comes with two cables—USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A. You also get three years of warranty and compatibility with the Samsung Magician app that lets you configure and update the drive.

Samsung says the T7 Shield Portable SSD has a suggested retail price of $429.99. However, you can snag this high-capacity, rugged solid-state drive with a 5% discount on Amazon for $409.99.

If $409 for a portable SSD is too much to swallow or you do not need that much space, Samsung offers the T7 Shield SSD in smaller capacities. The 1TB model is currently 38% off, only $99.99.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.