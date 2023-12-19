Update: Updated to reflect this is a QLED TV not and OLED TV.

If you are in the market for a new television for your living room, then the 65” TCL Q6 could be what you are looking for. The TV, which was released in May, has a list price of $699.99 but right now you can grab it at its lowest ever price of $448, that’s a 36% discount.

This 4K Ultra HD TV comes with the Google TV operating system which should ensure high-quality software. Explaining some of the other features included on this TV, Amazon writes:

4K Ultra HD Resolution: Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

QLED - Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut: enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBright Direct LED Backlight: Q6 models produce brighter images for enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion: Combines multiple motion enhancement technologies for exceptional motion clarity

Game Accelerator 120: With up to fast 120Hz VRR, enjoy more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard.

HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG): Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

Google TV Smart OS: The entertainment you love. Google TV brings your favorite movies, shows, and live shows together.

Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with AMD FreeSync: Automatically enables game mode for the lowest possible input lag and latency for an unmatched gaming performance.

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design with Adjustable Width Feet: Elegant edge-to-edge glass design with adjustable feet positions for a narrow or wider stance to fit on all tabletop sizes.

DTS Virtual:X: Advanced audio post processing for your everyday content offering an immersive 3D sound, all from just your TV speakers.

In terms of reviews, this TV has an overall score of four stars based on 528 ratings suggesting that customers liked it. It is also an Amazon Choice which means it is highly rated, well-priced, and available to ship immediately.

