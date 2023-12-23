TCL Class S3 40” TV now at its cheapest price on Amazon

Are you on the search for a 40” TV for your living room or bedroom at an affordable price? Then you have to check out the TCL Class S3 which is currently at its lowest price on Amazon following a 26% discount.

The TCL Class S3, which has only been on Amazon since July, typically costs $229.99 but thanks to a 26% discount, can be bought for just $169.99. It supports up to 1080p, which may be OK depending on how picky you are about picture quality. It also has Roku TV built in so you can get plenty of online services on it.

Covering the highlights of the product, Amazon writes:

1080P Full HD Resolution – experience your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning high-definition picture quality for enhanced clarity and detail.

FullView Metal Bezel-less Design – Elegant edge-to-edge glass design for a modern design that blends seamlessly into any home.

Direct LED Backlight – enjoy better brightness uniformity and picture performance when compared to edge-lit TVs.

Dynamic Contrast – Optimize on-screen content for an improved image with enhanced contrast.

Game Mode – Turn on Game Mode to experience gaming at the lowest possible input lag and latency for overall better gaming performance.

3 HDMI Inputs (One with ARC) – Three high-speed HDMI inputs for the best connection to gaming consoles, set-top boxes, AV receiver and more.

Roku TV Smart OS – Access the best selection of free entertainment with popular TV shows, hit movies, 250+ live TV channels, and more.

Apple Airplay2 – share videos, photos, music, and more from Apple devices to your smart TV.

Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit – Use your voice to control your TV using the most popular voice assistants.

This television has received 4.4 stars on Amazon based on 583 ratings suggesting that it’s a product that people like. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice meaning it is highly rated, well priced, and ready to ship immediately. This month, 10,000 of these TVs have been bought by Amazon customers.

