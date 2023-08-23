Get this AOC 34-inch ultrawide gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you want a big and ultrawide PC monitor for an immersive gaming experience, you usually have to pay a lot of money to get what you want. Right now, AOC is selling a big ultrawide PC monitor for a very affordable price on Amazon.

At the moment, you can get the AOC U34G3X 34-inch ultrawide gaming PC monitor on Amazon for just $399.99. That's an all-time low price for the monitor and a $70 discount from its normal $469.99 MSRP.

The 21:9 aspect ratio 34-inch monitor has an IPS display and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It includes a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1mm response time. AOC says:

119.68% sRGB color gamut and HDR mode brings characters to life and creates stunning imagery with rich details and diverse contrast. The 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle prevents the shifting of colors when viewed from an offset angle, so you always get consistent colors.

It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so when your PC is connected to the monitor, it will sync up the frame rate on the screen with the PC's GPU. That should offer minimal screen tearing and an overall smoother visual experience when playing high-end PC games.

You can also switch over to the monitor's AOC Low Input Lag Mode, so you can compete better with others in online multiplayer games. It includes four USB ports, two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

