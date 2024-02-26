Get this cool looking Sonic-themed Xbox controller for its lowest price ever

Xbox gamers have a wealth of third-party controllers to check out for possible purchase. However, do any of them have a figurine of Sonic the Hedgehog inside one of its grips? That is what you will get when you buy this wired Xbox controller from PDP at a new all-time low price.

The PDP REALMz Xbox wired controller with the Sonic figurine and other Sonic art is priced at $39.99 at Amazon. That's also a $10 discount from its normal MSRP.

The non-removable Sonic figurine is certainly a conversation starter, but the controller has a number of other features as well. The multi-layered Sonic artwork in a semi-transparent controller also looks pretty cool as well.

As far as the hardware and software features of this PDP Xbox wireless controller, it includes programmable buttons on the back that, with the included software, will give you faster access to in-game actions like jumping, crouching, reloading, and more. There are also rumble motors in each of the controller's triggers for a more tactile gaming experience. You can remap these buttons, adjust the rumble on the triggers, and more with the PDP Control Hub app.

The controller has been designed so users can play all day in comfort. It also has LED lighting effects that glow nicely when you are in a late-night gaming session. You can switch lighting effects on the fly with its ABXY buttons.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

