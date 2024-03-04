Turtle Beach premium Xbox and PC wireless controller with a display gets its first discount

In late November 2023, Turtle Beach first announced a new premium wireless Xbox controller with some advanced features. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless Xbox controller, which officially went on sale in mid-December 2023, also had a premium price. Now, this Xbox accessory has finally received its first discount.

You can now get the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless Xbox controller for $185.98. That's a $15.01 discount from its normal $199.99 MSRP.

At first glance, the most noticeable feature of this Turtle Beach Xbox controller (you can use it with your PC as well) is its integrated full-color LED display at the top. The company says players can use the display to view notifications from social media services, as well as make adjustments in the controller's settings. The gamepad lets you create up to 10 different profiles and store them in the built-in memory.

The controller's buttons use tactile microswitches, and the two thumbsticks feature internal magnets to prevent drift and give you more precise control while gaming. There are also four extra buttons in the back that can be customized and mapped to your needs.

Other features include adjustable stops for the controller's trigger buttons, two adjustable rumble motors for more tactical feedback, and RGB lighting effects that can be customized as well.

Finally, this controller comes with a charging dock, which charges it up in just two hours. The controller can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. It also comes with a hardshell travel case that allows owners to charge the controller while still in the case with a built-in charging slot.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

